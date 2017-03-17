Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with free cones - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with free cones

Written by Sara Belmont
Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with Free Cone Day on Monday, March 20th.

Participating locations will collect donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. If you stop by, you'll get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. 
