NASA satellite images show Northeast snow storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NASA satellite images show Northeast snow storm

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A massive snow storm hit the Northeast earlier this week, dumping a foot of snow in some places.

NASA satellite images show just how large the storm was, and gives the perspective of the weather event from space. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.