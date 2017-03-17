VIDEO: Train buries people in avalanche of snow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Train buries people in avalanche of snow

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A train traveling through New York blasts people with a snow storm they were not expecting.

The train blasts snow off the ground, looking like an avalanche. Some people were knocked to the ground, and one person suffered a minor head injury. 

A railroad engineer saw the video, and said he believes people should not have been allowed to stand so close to the tracks. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.