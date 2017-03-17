Tournament raising money for Cedar Valley Boxing Club - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tournament raising money for Cedar Valley Boxing Club

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Battle In Waterloo. 

It's a boxing tournament this weekend, giving kids across Iowa a chance to compete.

The tournament this Saturday is raising money for the Cedar Valley Boxing Club. 

They get kids in the ring to keep them off the streets.

Its dedicated to teaching at-risk kids how to box.

The owner tells me they have kids who've struggled in home or at school. 

Some dealing with bullying, poor grades, or stress.

Coach Greg Sykes  tells me this job changed his life.

Greg ended up graduating from Hawkeye with a degree in business administration.

He says boxing teaches discipline, hard work, and life lessons. 

Greg's son will actually be competing for the first time ever in the Battle In Waterloo boxing tournament this weekend. 

It's Saturday night at 6.

Amateur boxers from all over Iowa will be there. 

The boxing tournament will be at the National Cattle Congress. 

Tickets are 10 dollars at the door. 

