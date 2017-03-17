Joni Ernst holds town hall today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Joni Ernst holds town hall today

Joni Ernst is back in Iowa today -- and plans on meeting with Iowans.

She's holding a town hall in Cedar Rapids.

Last month in Maquoketa, her event for veterans became hectic when a large crowd showed up -- demanding answers on many issues.

Earlier this week Ernst was in Washington. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, she expressed disappointment over the U.S. Marines nude photo scandal. General Robert B. Neller was testifying at the hearing.

Also this week, Ernst joined with other senators in signing a letter, backing the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). They're hoping to prevent changes to the system.

Today's town hall is scheduled for noon. It will be at the Sinclair Auditorium at Coe College.

