Iowa Wrestling team in fourth and UNI in 16th place at NCAA Championships after day one.

Iowa wrestling team advanced six wrestlers to the quarterfinals of the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday night at the Scottrade Center.

The Hawkeyes opened Session II with six straight wins, getting a major decision from top-seeded Thomas Gilman (125), a technical fall from No. 2 Michael Kemerer (157), and a pin from No. 3 Sammy Brooks (184).

The UNI Wrestling team is in 16th place after day with two wrestlers, Max Thomsen at 149 and Drew Foster at 184.

Cory Clark (133), Brandon Sorensen (149), and Alex Meyer (174) all advanced with decisions.

Gilman advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight year with a 22-8 win. He scored 41 points and recorded two major decisions in the tournament’s opening day, establishing the pace for an team that was 16-3 overall and enters day two with all nine wrestlers still alive in the tournament.