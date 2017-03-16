Iowa Women whip Missouri State 95-74 in WNIT - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Women whip Missouri State 95-74 in WNIT

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Iowa women's basketball team had four players in double figures as the Hawks whipped Missouri State 95-74 in the first round of the WNIT.

Ally Disterhoft led the Hawks with 21 points while Megan Gustafson added 14 points and ten rebounds as Iowa advances to the second round. The Hawks shot a blistering 62 percent from the field.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Big showing for Readlyn's Grapple in Grump Town

    Big showing for Readlyn's Grapple in Grump Town

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:11:26 GMT

    At 40 years old Justin Decker can still get after it. The Wapsie Valley assistant coach and former 2-time state champ at West Central was the oldest wrestler to take the mat at the Grapple in Grump Town.

    More >>

    At 40 years old Justin Decker can still get after it. The Wapsie Valley assistant coach and former 2-time state champ at West Central was the oldest wrestler to take the mat at the Grapple in Grump Town.

    More >>

  • Top ranked Kee downs #7 Beckman 8-1

    Top ranked Kee downs #7 Beckman 8-1

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:50:03 GMT

    Kee High got the job done as class 1A's top ranked team knocked off 3A #7 Dyersville Beckman 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the West Delaware softball tournament.

    More >>

    Kee High got the job done as class 1A's top ranked team knocked off 3A #7 Dyersville Beckman 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the West Delaware softball tournament.

    More >>

  • UNI and MVFC will get more TV exposure in 2017

    UNI and MVFC will get more TV exposure in 2017

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:47:02 GMT

    The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have more than 50 events on ESPN's networks during the 2017 season, Commissioner Patty Viverito has announced.

    More >>

    The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have more than 50 events on ESPN's networks during the 2017 season, Commissioner Patty Viverito has announced.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.