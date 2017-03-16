Iowa Women whip Missouri State 95-74 in WNIT

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa women's basketball team had four players in double figures as the Hawks whipped Missouri State 95-74 in the first round of the WNIT.

Ally Disterhoft led the Hawks with 21 points while Megan Gustafson added 14 points and ten rebounds as Iowa advances to the second round. The Hawks shot a blistering 62 percent from the field.