Disterhoft becomes Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Senior Ally Disterhoft has become Iowa Women's Basketball's all-time leading scorer during Thursday night's game against Missouri State.

Disterhoft passed Cindy Haugejorde's record of 2,059 points with 2,060 points and counting. Haugejorde was with the Hawkeyes from '76 - '80.

That wasn't the only record broken Thursday Night. Against Missouri State, sophomore Megan Gustafson broke the record for single season rebounds.

Gustafson broke the record at 307 rebounds.

Hawkeyes squared off against Missouri State in the first round of the Women's NIT.

