North Liberty poll booths open April 25th for special election

North Liberty voters will head back to the poll boxes on April 25th to elect a mayor and a city councilor.

All six precincts in North Liberty will vote at the North Liberty Community Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., says North Liberty's website.

Former council member, Terry Donahue, was appointed and sworn is as mayor on February 28th. The council chose to appoint a mayor rather than have a special election to fill former mayor, Amy Nielsen's vacancy.

"It seemed like we were getting to the point where we were putting things off. We just needed to draw the line and make the call so we can move on ahead," Donahue told KWWL after becoming mayor.

Nielsen left the position after being elected to the Iowa House of Representatives.

Donahue's appointment as mayor meant he had to resign as a city councilor, making that seat also vacant.

A special election for the mayor's seat was forced following a petition filed on March 1st.

The elected mayor of April's special election will serve until Dec. 31, 2017, and will be on the ballot again in the November 2017 election.

The city councilor position will have a seat until Dec. 31, 2019.