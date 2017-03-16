North Liberty's Smokin' Joe's sells $2 million Powerball ticket

The Smokin' Joe's location in North Liberty is the home of Powerball's most recent big winner of $2 million dollars. North Liberty has had two big winners in the last six months.

The last winning ticket of $1 million was bought at a North Liberty Kum N' Go location back in July. Jeff Tomlinson Jr., from Coralville, winning that prize.

"I was tearing up and shaking in the middle of the store. I could just not believe it,"Tomlinson told Iowa Lottery.

The identify of the recent winner has yet to be announced but an employee at Smokin' Joe's said she sold a man, who comes to the store often, the ticket. She says he came into the store, Thursday morning, like he normally does.

He had no idea at the time that he had won and she says he couldn't believe it even after seeing the winning receipt. To claim the prize, the winner has to go to the Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.

The Smokin' Joe's employee said the winner, instead, went back to work for the day.

Both winners were said to be frequent ticket buyers at each location.

Thursday at Smokin' Joe's was full of customers, coming and going, buzzing about the recent winner which didn't stop them from buying more tickets.

"It makes it easier. [At] least I know now they're printing winning tickets here. So, now I'm going to play a little bit more," Raymond Waites said.

Many hoping that luck will continue to strike in the area.

"As long as they winning around here. That's what I'm saying. I'm about to play now. Invest," Waites said.

The recent win also sheds light on $2 million ticket sold in Cedar Rapids, in July, that has yet to be claimed.

A winner has 365 days from the night of the drawing to claim their prize.