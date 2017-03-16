Kids build snow sculptures

While many eastern Iowans are hoping we've seen the last of the snow, a few youngsters are making the most of it.

Charlie and Tessa are on spring break from Urbandale, and they spent their break creating snow sculptures!

As you can see, they turned several inches of snow into what looks like a Stegosaurus.

Charlie and Tessa's grandfather, David Prehm, sent these to our newsroom.

If you spot any more interesting creations, send them our way to news@kwwl.com.