Update: Cedar Rapids family homeless after fire

A Cedar Rapids family woke up early Thursday morning to firefighters pounding on their door to get out.

Sandy Seely says she lived in the the downstairs apartment, and the fire started from newer tenants living upstairs.

The older home was converted to two separate apartments.

Nobody was hurt, but now Sandy says she doesn't have a place to live.

"Honestly, you don't have time to feel. You just get everybody, and you leave. It didn't hit me a good half hour after the fact. I might lose my house, but thank God everybody is out," Seely said.

Sandy said her apartment had some smoke and water damage, but most of her property is all right.

She said she talked to her landlord who said the building is no longer safe and will likely be condemned.