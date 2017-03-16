Update: Cedar Rapids family homeless after fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: Cedar Rapids family homeless after fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A Cedar Rapids family woke up early Thursday morning to firefighters pounding on their door to get out.

Sandy Seely says she lived in the the downstairs apartment, and the fire started from newer tenants living upstairs.

The older home was converted to two separate apartments.

Nobody was hurt, but now Sandy says she doesn't have a place to live.

"Honestly, you don't have time to feel. You just get everybody, and you leave. It didn't hit me a good half hour after the fact. I might lose my house, but thank God everybody is out," Seely said.

Sandy said her apartment had some smoke and water damage, but most of her property is all right.

She said she talked to her landlord who said the building is no longer safe and will likely be condemned.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.