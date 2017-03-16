ICE arrests 86 in 5 Midwestern states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have arrested 86 people in five states in the Midwest.

The arrests happened over three days last week. In all, 26 people were arrested in Minnesota, 32 in Nebraska, 23 in Iowa, four in North Dakota and one in South Dakota.

ICE says 62 of those arrested, including 10 lawful permanent U.S. residents, had prior criminal convictions.

ICE says the operation was routine and targeted those with criminal convictions, as well as immigrants who were previously deported and re-entered the U.S. illegally and immigrants with standing orders for removal.

Four of the arrested will be criminally prosecuted. Those with orders for removal or who re-entered the U.S. illegally are subject to deportation. The rest will go through immigration proceedings.

