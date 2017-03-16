Indiana fires Tom Crean after 9 seasons

Indiana has decided to part ways with Tom Crean as coach after nine seasons at the helm, the school announced Thursday.

Crean won two outright Big Ten Titles, was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and led the Hoosiers to three Sweet 16 appearances in his tenure, but Indiana has missed the tournament twice in the past four years.

In a statement released by the school, Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass said, "We seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations. Tom is a good man and a good coach and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his many positive contributions to Indiana basketball. We wish him well."

Glass said the search for a new coach begins immediately.