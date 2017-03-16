Iowa Hawkeye Pitcher out for the season

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa junior right-handed pitcher C.J. Eldred will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a partial repair surgery of the UCL on Wednesday in St. Louis.

Eldred's rehab is anticipated to be 7-8 months.

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native pitched in one game in 2017 during the opening weekend at South Florida. He was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA. As a sophomore, Eldred won three games and logged a team-high 94 1/3 innings.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening a three-game series at Kansas State. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. (CT).