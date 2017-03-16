Iowa Hawkeye Pitcher out for the season - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Pitcher out for the season

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa junior right-handed pitcher C.J. Eldred will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a partial repair surgery of the UCL on Wednesday in St. Louis.

Eldred's rehab is anticipated to be 7-8 months.

The Mount Vernon, Iowa, native pitched in one game in 2017 during the opening weekend at South Florida. He was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA.  As a sophomore, Eldred won three games and logged a team-high 94 1/3 innings.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening a three-game series at Kansas State.  Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. (CT).

