Iowa man imprisoned for distributing drugs that left 1 dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Maquoketa (muh-KOH'-keh-tuh) man has been given 10½ years in federal prison for distributing drugs that left one person dead and injured two others.

Court records say 22-year-old Joshua Manning was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and other drugs, resulting in death and serious injury.

Manning admitted at a hearing to distributing the drugs.

