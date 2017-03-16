$2 Million Powerball ticket bought in North Liberty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in North Liberty is about to be very rich.
Those with the Iowa Lottery say a $2 Million winner was bought at a North Liberty tobacco shop.
The ticket was a winner in Wednesday night's drawing.
The ticket was purchased at Smokin' Joe's in North Liberty.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 16-30-41-48-53 and Powerball 16.
The North Liberty winner matched the first 5 numbers, but missed the Powerball; however, they did pick the Power Play, leaving their prize at $2 Million.
The winner has 6 months to claim their prize.
