SpaceX launches new satellite into orbit

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Early this morning, SpaceX launched a new commercial communications satellite into orbit on its Falcon 9 Rocket.

The launch happened at the historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The event was originally planned for earlier this week, however, recent weather pushed back the launch time. 

