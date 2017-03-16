Washington state Goodwill receives donation full of weed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Washington state Goodwill receives donation full of weed

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A cooler was donated to a Goodwill location in Washington state; but what was inside, employees were not expecting.

Employees found five large bags of marijuana inside the cooler. After the discovery, they called police.

Despite many people on social media claiming the stash of pot, authorities say no one has come looking for it. 

