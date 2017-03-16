No one is hurt after house fire in Cedar Rapids

No one is hurt after a house fire in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of B Avenue NW on a call that smoke was coming out of the second floor windows. When they arrived, they saw a fire blazing on the second floor.

People were evacuating the first floor when they arrived. There's heavy water, fire, and smoke damage to the second floor and attic. A family of four is now without a home. No word yet on what caused the fire.