No one is hurt after house fire in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No one is hurt after house fire in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

No one is hurt after a house fire in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of B Avenue NW on a call that smoke was coming out of the second floor windows. When they arrived, they saw a fire blazing on the second floor. 

People were evacuating the first floor when they arrived. There's heavy water, fire, and smoke damage to the second floor and attic. A family of four is now without a home. No word yet on what caused the fire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.