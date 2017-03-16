Three suspects beat dog with bricks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three suspects beat dog with bricks

CLEVELAND (KWWL) -

A heartbreaking story. 

Three people are accused of beating a dog with bricks in Cleveland. 

Authorities are calling this a terrible case of animal abuse.

A witness says a group of three young men took turns beating the injured animal.

The vet who examined the dog says it was hit by a car before being abused.

Now it needs treatment and surgery.

There's a 500 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

