Texas teen killed by train during modeling shoot

Killed by a train while taking pictures for a photo-shoot.

Her mother says the Texas 19-year-old girl was trying to launch her modeling career.

She was standing between two sets of tracks, when a train came by.

She tried to move out of the way, but was hit by another train coming in the opposite direction.

The person taking the photos was not hurt.

