Federal judge in Maryland blocks Trump's revised travel ban

Written by Sara Belmont
(CNN) -- A federal judge in Maryland Thursday morning temporarily blocked the 90-day ban on immigration for citizens of six countries in President Donald Trump's executive order.

Wednesday afternoon, a federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order nationwide over the ban, hours before it was set to go into effect.

