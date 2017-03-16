Fire causes damage to Village Meat Market restaurant in Cedar Rapids

Today we are looking into the damage caused by a fire at the Village Meat Market in Cedar Rapids last night.

Investigators are done looking into the fire, which the owner says started in the kitchen, next to the smoker and a pile of old wood.

Despite a few broken bottles and a damaged smoke room, the restaurant will reopen St. Patty's Day morning at 8:00 a.m.

Lots of well wishers are stopping by the restaurant this afternoon to see how the owner is doing after the fire.

More details tonight at 5 and 6.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Update: The Village Meat Market restaurant was scheduled to open at 6:30 this morning. They have not answered their phone yet.

Firefighters respond to the Village Meat Market in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters arrived a little after 11 p.m. to the Czech Village restaurant. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters say there's fire, smoke and water damage to the back of the building.

The business was closed at the time and firefighters did not find anyone inside.

Nobody got hurt.