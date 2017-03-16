Iowa woman convicted in federal court in fraud case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a 42-year-old Camanche woman has been found guilty in an insurance fraud case involving a fire that destroyed her boyfriend's vacant house.

A news release from federal prosecutors for Iowa says Beth Galloway was convicted Wednesday by jury of mail fraud, using fire to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Galloway twice drove a minor to James Plower's vacant home in Martelle, Iowa, to attempt to set fire to it. Plower eventually deliberately set fire to the house and then collected more than $66,000 from his insurance company to cover the loss.

Plower is serving 13 years in federal prison for his part in the fraud.