Iowa beats South Dakota 87-75 in first round of NIT

The Iowa Hawkeyes had four players score in double figures in beating South Dakota 87-75 in the first round of the NIT tonight: Peter Jok scored (20), Jordan Bohannon scored (19), Tyler Cook had (18) and Isaiah Moss (16). Jok with 20 points or more for the 28th time this season. The Hawkeyes improved to 12-0 all-time against South Dakota. Iowa advances to play TCU on Sunday night at 6:30 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa also improved to 4-0 in NIT home games under head coach Fran McCaffery.