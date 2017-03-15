Snoop Dogg 'shoots' Trump clown

A rap and hip-hop legend is drawing criticism for a music video involving President Trump.

This coming just a couple days before an announcement that he'll be performing here in Eastern Iowa.

"Bang," a gag-gun aimed at the head of "Ronald Klump, "a clown parody of President Donald Trump.

This image appearing in a Snoop Dogg remix of the Canadian music group BadBadNotGood's song "Lavender."

Many people criticizing Snoop Dogg for the video, including President Trump, himself.

The President tweeting:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

This comes just days before the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids announced a Snoop Dogg concert this April.

"Just a circumstance; It is just a matter of timing. There was nothing planned or anything delayed because of the video," said Sharon Cummins the Executive Director of VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids.

This will be Snoop Dogg's first concert at the Cellular Center since 2002's nearly sold out show. Cummins says they expect a similar turnout this time, despite the video.

"If someone doesn't wish to be subjected to the message or the words or the person that is performing; it is a closed environment and it is simply just not buying a ticket to come to it," said Cummins.

The video and concert date has people here in Iowa debating.

One man writing on Facebook, "I would have went this. Won't now."

Another firing back, "The outcry from a man who bragged that he could shoot someone and still get elected. Double Standards?"

One person comparing Snoop Dogg to Lee Harvey Oswald.

The next saying the concert is good local revenue and another saying the concert should be canceled asking, "Really, who makes a video of shooting a president?"

Snoop Dog says he wasn't looking to incite reactions from Trump or critics.

The rapper told Billboard, "I just put it out because I feel like it's something that's missing. Any time I drop something, I'm trying to fill in a void."

The concert is set for April 25th at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

The show starts at 7:30, doors open at 6:30.