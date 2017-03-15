Documentary screening helps senior citizens get ready for speed dating event

At Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, a documentary screening of "The Age of Love," is meant to help senior citizens warm up or get comfortable to the idea of doing a senior speed dating event.

"It's a fun, it's a happy story. It's a sad story. It's a little bit of everything," Special Events Coordinator, Ruby Dickey said.

The documentary tells the story of 30 seniors who sign up for a senior speed dating event.

"It's an unexpected tale of intrepid seniors who lay their hearts on the line, and discover how dreams and desires change—or don't change—from first love to the far reaches of life," states a description of the film on it's website.

On April 10th, Riverside Casino will host a speed dating events for adults 65 years and older, saying it's never too late to date. That day the event will happen at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m..

"In Iowa, we have a lot of senior citizens and in the casino business, we have a lot of senior citizens and many of them are here for companionship and to meet people as much as to gamble. So we like to do things for all of our patrons but this is something we can do for our seniors," Promotions Coordinator, Tom Dawson, said.

The organizers of the event said they understand that it's a difficult thing for senior citizens to sign up for.

A lot of people are a little bit scared. A little bit skeptical. It sounds like something young people would do so to ask older people to do it, it's a little bit scary for them." Dickey said.

That's why showing the film is an important process to getting them involved beforehand. The film was showed twice on March 15th, for senior citizens who wanted to know more about the event.

"They were happy to see what it was all about," Dickey said. "The movie set them at ease, made them feel comfortable about the experience."

Dawson said many of the senior citizens that watch the film see a lot of themselves in it.

The event is all about speed, spending only five minutes with each person to get to know them, but it's not all about dating.

"If somebody does find love, that's wonderful but somebody might just want to find companionship or somebody to go to a movie with. Somebody to go out to dinner with. Somebody to cook for them maybe, just somebody to hang out with," Dickey said.

Registration forms for the event can be found at the Resort Club or Gift Shop.

Those that intend to come but can't make it to the casino before hand to pick up a registration form are encouraged to contact Tom or Ruby.

Tom can be reached at 319-648-1234 ext. 1876.

Ruby can be reached at 319-648-1234 ext. 1860.