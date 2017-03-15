President Trump blasts ruling that put travel ban on hold

President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he's calling a "watered-down version" of his travel ban.

Trump told supporters Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump says the ruling is unprecedented judicial overreach" and "makes us look weak."

He says he's going to fight the decision and take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. And he says, "We're going to win."