Iowa State preps for Nevada

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
It's been more than a decade since this program has opened the NCAA tournament this close to Ames -

And that familiarity goes even further for Wisconsin natives Matt Thomas, Deonte Burton, Donovan Jackson, and Darrel Bowie -

For Burton - it's a little strange -- as this used to be his home court when he played for Marquette before transferring -

And he admits - it's a little weird coming back -

Deonte Burton/ISU Senior

"It definitely feels awkward because I never expected to be in the building and not wearing a Marquette jersey. Everytime I've been in this building, I was wearing a Marquette jersey."

Matt Thomas/ISU Senior

"It's real special to be here in my home state. I've never played a game here since high school, so it's fun for me. Obviously I'll have a lot of friends and family be able to come tomorrow night."

Iowa State and Nevada play tomorrow night at 9:57 pm.

