Iowa State preps for Nevada

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

It's been more than a decade since this program has opened the NCAA tournament this close to Ames -

And that familiarity goes even further for Wisconsin natives Matt Thomas, Deonte Burton, Donovan Jackson, and Darrel Bowie -

For Burton - it's a little strange -- as this used to be his home court when he played for Marquette before transferring -

And he admits - it's a little weird coming back -

Deonte Burton/ISU Senior

"It definitely feels awkward because I never expected to be in the building and not wearing a Marquette jersey. Everytime I've been in this building, I was wearing a Marquette jersey."

Matt Thomas/ISU Senior

"It's real special to be here in my home state. I've never played a game here since high school, so it's fun for me. Obviously I'll have a lot of friends and family be able to come tomorrow night."

Iowa State and Nevada play tomorrow night at 9:57 pm.