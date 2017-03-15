Reinbeck firefighters save dog from burning home

An eastern Iowa family struggles to keep a normal life after a damaging fire roared through their Reinbeck home Saturday.

The fire and smoke damage made it unlivable, but nobody was hurt.

The Runge family is staying in Keystone with family since the fire scorched their home, and Mike is working in Traer at North Tama High School.

The Runges say they're just really relieved after firefighters were able to save the family dog, and nobody was hurt.

Despite the damage, the family says they're counting their blessings.

A few pieces of scorched furniture and baby clothes are all that's really left after a fire sparked in Mike and Liz Runge's home Saturday.

Even four days after the fire, Liz says it doesn't feel real.

"Very overwhelming, very surreal, and it's something you hear about, but you never expect it to happen to you. We've just felt overwhelmed by the love and support we've felt by so many people," Liz said.

Reinbeck firefighters were called to the home after 6:00 Saturday night, likely long after the home started burning in the basement and spread to the attic, and firefighters only had a few moments to retrieve a few belongings, including the family's dog.

"We knew that she was there, but we didn't know anything other than that for a while, and we had a neighbor who had let the firefighters know she was in the house. So, when we got there, she was all wrapped up and being taken care of by the firefighters' wives. So, we were really really thankful," Liz said.

Liz said she's thankful people are helping, she's thankful Meeka made it out all right, and she's thankful Mike and their three children are all right.

"God has protected us through all of this, and He's leading us one step through it. So, we just trust in Him and seeing what will come next. We're not sure, but we know He has good things for us," Liz said.

Liz says Mike Teaches in Traer while they're staying with family in Keystone.

Right now, they're looking for temporary housing in Reinbeck while waiting to learn more information from their insurance company.

Liz says their dog (Meeka) is doing all right, and she just started eating and drinking again.

Even though the Runge family has insurance, a friend set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses that can't be replaced.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Investigators say they're looking into the exact cause of the fire, but initial reports indicate it was sparked by an electrical box in the home's basement.

Liz Runge says the home was more than 100 years old.