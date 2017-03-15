Grandpa gets stood up, internet loses it - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grandpa gets stood up, internet loses it

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
Collective hearts are breaking across the internet after the sweetest grandpa is stood up by his date.
His granddaughter posted a tweet saying "My grandpa got all dressed up for his date, drove 45 minutes away, bought her chocolate and flowers and he got stood up:("
The tweet included pictures of her grandpa dressed up and the flowers he got for his date. 
The tweet's been re-tweeted nearly 7,000 times; most of the reaction is heart-broken for grandpa. 

