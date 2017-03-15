Vasectomy procedures surge during month of March

Don’t say men aren’t good planners.

When it comes to getting vasectomies, the month of March is more popular than any other month. At the UnityPoint Health Waterloo – Center for Urology, there are nearly twice as many vasectomy procedures this month than typically performed at any other time throughout the year.

Some men will tell you it presents enough justification to spend a few days taking it easy on the couch, with an ice pack and tracking their bracket while the NCAA Tournament plays out on the TV.

Urologist Dr. Mark Newton says, "If they are choosing a time to have doctor ordered couch time, it happens to be a good time as any."

Dr. Newton says he usually sees about 10-12 procedures a month, but the number has doubled to more than 20 this month.

"It's a little smile and a wink, but it (March Madness) definitely factors in I think," he says.