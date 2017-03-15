Iowa family uses bumper sticker to search for kidney

A mom from Kalona is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to finding a kidney for her daughter.

Morgan Ebel of North Liberty needs a kidney transplant.

Her mother posting a large red bumper sticker to her car that reads, "My daughter Morgan needs a kidney. If you can help please call 1(319) 461-6412.

Morgan tells us that is her phone number and she is welcoming callers.

According to the Iowa Donor Network website 614 people in Iowa are currently on waiting list for a kidney while dozens more wait for other essential organs.

Morgan tells KWWL she is not on a waiting list and finding a donor is up to her which is where her mom came up with the sticker.

She was seven when her mother first noticed she didn't have the energy she once had.

Doctors first diagnosed Morgan with asthma but she continued to feel worse and worse.

After more test, the family received a phone call that would change their life.

"We had a voice mail on the machine saying you need to get her back up here," Morgan says.

Both of her kidneys were failing, leading her to several years of dialysis before eventually receiving a kidney from her father.

"Without him I honestly I mean they would have followed through with my mom but to think what if my mom wasn't a match I wouldn't be here today," Morgan told us.

Now at 25-years-old she says it's time for her to get another transplant.

"Normal wear and tear over the years you know we are 14 years out this September is going to be 15."

Morgan is hoping to find a donor as well us use her story to be a voice for others needing transplants.

"If they won't match me like seriously consider doing it for somebody else because somebody else is on dialysis right now that desperately needs it and I can't help them, and I know what it's like to go through that and it's not a life for anybody," she says.

Morgan says doctors are giving her a year to a year and a half before she will need to look at dialysis again if she does not get another transplant.



