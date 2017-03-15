Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg coming to U.S. Cellular Center

Longtime rapper Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage in eastern Iowa, with a Cedar Rapids tour stop announced for next month.

Snoop's "Wellness Retreat" tour will visit the U.S. Cellular Center on Tuesday, April 25. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Joining the hip-hop star will be the New York trio Flatbush Zombies and San Francisco rapper Berner.

Snoop Dogg's 25-year career in music and acting has included 14 top ten singles and more than 37 million albums sold across the world. He's also been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards as one of music's most recognizable performers.

Tickets for next month's show go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the U.S. Cellular Center Box Office. Prices will range from $49.50 for seats in the reserved bowl to $59.50 for general floor admission.