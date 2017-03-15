Tow to Go program available for Iowans this St. Patrick's Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tow to Go program available for Iowans this St. Patrick's Day

Written by Sara Belmont
AAA's Tow to Go program is available Friday and Saturday night across Iowa for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The program is available Friday, March 17th through 6 a.m. Sunday morning, March 19th.

The phone number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The following guidelines apply:

   * AAA tow truck take the vehicle and the driver home or somewhere safe within a ten mile radius

   * Free and available to AAA members and non-members

   * Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska and Iowa

   * Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions * Visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout     2017

