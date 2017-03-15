Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson to host 99th Town Hall

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson will front the 99th Town Hall of his tenure this week, with a meeting set for tomorrow evening in Evansdale.

Thompson has held monthly meetings to speak with and answer questions from Black Hawk County residents since taking office in 2009. Next month, he'll host his milestone 100th meeting.

Thursday's Town Hall will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Evansdale City Hall at 123 North Evans Road. Topics on the schedule for tomorrow's meeting include neighborhood watch and burglary prevention, weapons laws, mental health issues and current projects.