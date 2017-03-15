Trial scheduled for Linn County man accused of killing mom - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial scheduled for Linn County man accused of killing mom

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) -

A trial in Cedar Rapids has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his mother in their Hiawatha mobile home.

Court records say 32-year-old Joseph Hubbard may rely on the defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility and self-defense at the trial, which is set to begin May 1. He's pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes in the December slaying of 56-year-old Deborah Roman. An autopsy report says large sections of apple had been found in Roman's throat and that she'd died from asphyxiation.

Police say officers found Hubbard wandering naked on a Hiawatha street Dec. 2 after he broke into a church, poured gasoline inside and punched a man. Police say officers found Roman's body when they checked the home she shared with Hubbard.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.