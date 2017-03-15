Trial scheduled for Linn County man accused of killing mom

A trial in Cedar Rapids has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his mother in their Hiawatha mobile home.

Court records say 32-year-old Joseph Hubbard may rely on the defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility and self-defense at the trial, which is set to begin May 1. He's pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes in the December slaying of 56-year-old Deborah Roman. An autopsy report says large sections of apple had been found in Roman's throat and that she'd died from asphyxiation.

Police say officers found Hubbard wandering naked on a Hiawatha street Dec. 2 after he broke into a church, poured gasoline inside and punched a man. Police say officers found Roman's body when they checked the home she shared with Hubbard.

