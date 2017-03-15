Pentatonix coming to the Iowa State Fair

A capella group Pentatonix is coming to the Iowa State Fair. They're set to perform Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Pentatonix is the fourth headlining Grandstand act. The Iowa State Fair runs Aug. 10-20 in Des Moines.

Tickets range between $30 and $50. They go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m.

The other bands already signing on for the Iowa State Fair include: For King &Country, Nickelback, I Love the '90s Tour, Alabama, Little Big Town, and John Mellencamp.

For more information, head to www.iowastatefair.org