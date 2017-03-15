Man thanks officer for changing his life with arrest

A Waukee man who says he's been sober for 10 years has thanked the last police officer who pulled him over for driving drunk.



The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2lZKfNu ) that Callin Prieskorn went to the Johnston Police Department on Tuesday and hugged Sgt. Kenny Agan, whom he'd last seen alongside a road.



Prieskorn says the arrest led to jail time and the loss of a job before he could turn a corner in his life and begin his recovery. Over the past 10 years he's married, welcomed two sons into his family and gotten new jobs.



Agan told Prieskorn that "it's impressive to see the changes you've made."



Johnston Police Chief Dennis McDaniel says police "never get this kind of feedback. It's a big day for us."