Save the Bees: Buy Cheerios, get free wildflower seeds

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
In an effort to save the bees, Cheerios is trying something new.

Customers who buy Cheerios cereal get free wildflower seeds. Anyone interested can sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

People are asked to plant them in a bee-friendly area. 

