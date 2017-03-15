The Beach Boys coming to Eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Beach Boys coming to Eastern Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Beach Boys are coming to Eastern Iowa.

The Delaware County Fair announcing Wednesday morning the legendary band will perform on Friday, July 14.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Apr. 1 at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit, www.delawarecofair.com.

