Man dies after getting hit by snow plow in Connecticut

Written by Ally Crutcher
The winter storm on the east coast has turned deadly.

According to authorities, an elderly Connecticut man died after being hit by a plow. A private contractor was reportedly driving the plow.

Police officers say the driver was distraught and was cooperating with police. 

