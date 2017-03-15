Several courts hear travel ban case today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Several courts hear travel ban case today

(AP)

A day before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban is to take effect, the executive action will be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country today.

In Maryland, a federal judge will hear arguments from the ACLU and others who want to stop the new directive.

Hawaii's lawsuit is heading to a U.S. court in Honolulu, while Washington state wants its own hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.

