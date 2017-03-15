Battery chargers for XBOX ONE being recalled

If you own an Energizer Smart charger to charge your XBOX ONE controllers, it may be under recall.



About 121,000 Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers used to charge two XBOX ONE video game controllers are being recalled nationwide because they can overheat. That can damage the controllers and also poses a burn hazard.



There have been two dozen reports of overheating.



If you have them, you should stop using them.

You can contact the company for a full refund. Their number is 800-263-1156.