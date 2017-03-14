4-year-old boy dies during "routine" dentist visit

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A 4-year-old Vancouver boy has died after what seemed like a routine dentist visit last week.

Mykel Peterson was put under with anesthesia to fill a cavity, but never woke up. The dental office where it happened, Must Love Kids, was closed Monday. An employee who came to the door, told KGW it was out of support for employees and the boy's family after what happened Friday.

The Washington State Dept. of Health says it's now reviewing the case to decide if they'll open an investigation. The Clark County Medical Examiner says the cause of death is pending until toxicology results are finalized in 6-8 weeks.

Photos of Mykel Peterson show he had a contagious smile. Family members say he liked to play little jokes and was always laughing. He was a favorite at his Vancouver pre-school, and a whiz on his bike. One thing most kids like Mykel didn't like, is the dentist.

"He didn't want to go, he was saying no. He was crying, not hysterically just whining," said his mother Thmeka Curry.

But Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry on S.E. 117th Ave. in Vancouver always saved the day. It's a very popular office for kids and parents, with gleaming reviews on apps like Yelp.