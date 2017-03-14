One man's big heart providing meals for students in need

Not knowing where your next meal is coming from, it's a reality for many children in the area especially when students are out of school.

Nearly 70 percent of Waterloo students are on free or reduced lunch.

One Waterloo man is aiming to make a difference during this week's spring break.

"What do you say?" asks one mom, as Rodney hands her a lunch bag.

"Thank you!" says the child.

In a small walk up window, located near Six Corners, Rodney's Kitchen is serving up meals from his heart to your table.

"That is what it is, you know, my heart is big and people love the food, so I put my heart into it and to their table," said Rodney Lewis, owner of Rodney's Kitchen.

Rodney says it is part of a long-standing family philosophy.

"An uncle of mine said, 'Never let anyone go hungry," recalls Rodney.

Following that motto, he is serving up free meals over the next several days for Waterloo students on spring break.

"Knowing that their moms and dads are out working hard," said Rodney.

Not far from Rodney's Kitchen is Irving Elementary. It, along with the other elementary schools in the district have nearly 4,000 students on free or reduced lunches; making this helping hand, appreciated.

"It helps show the community what type of person you are and that is obviously, you have a big heart. We need more people around here like that," said mother of three, Laura Prunty.

Rodney says it is simply paying it forward.

"I feel good because once upon of time, I struggled myself so it feels good to give back."

Rodney's kitchen will be serving free lunches to students Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 pm.