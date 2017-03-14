Dubuque Senior High School students brave winter storm Stella

A handful of states in the northeast are trying to keep from getting buried in a big snow storm continuing to pound down. Caught in the middle of Stella's wrath is the Dubuque Senior High School music department, who's braving the blizzard.

The snow is causing widespread issues along roads and at airports -- where hundreds of flights have been cancelled. But for these students, the trip they've been planning for over a year, must go on.

The Dubuque Senior High School music department is taking on the big apple, and maybe biting off more than they can chew, up against winter storm Stella.

The blizzard plummeting New York City, but band director Bill Rowley said it won't damper their national tour.

"We plan way ahead of time to be able to get tickets for the Broadway shows and the hotel space, and so-on and so-forth," said Rowley. "So it's impossible to let it get in the way. So a little creative problem solving and we're good to go."

The storm has turned the bustling city into a ghost town. For the band, the trip is packed with rehearsals and meetings with musicians, now canceled because of the weather.

"If this was Iowa, life would go on as normal," joked Rowley.

All 126 students, chaperones, and directors have been keeping warm inside, but not for long.

"We are still on at this point," said Rowley. "Our bus drivers went out and tested the conditions, and it's getting better. The roads are traversable at this point, so we are going to go over to Manhattan and get some dinner and go to the show tonight. Of course, safety is our first concern. But we're gonna make it happen."

The students will be making the drive back to Iowa on Thursday.