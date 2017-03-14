Nordstrom selling "clear knee mom jeans" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nordstrom selling "clear knee mom jeans"

Written by Sara Belmont
Nordstrom is selling a unique pair of jeans.

They're called "clear knee mom jeans." Made by Topshop, they're $95 and feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn in.

They're also cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called "mom jeans."

No word on how many people have actually bought them.

