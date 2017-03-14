Civil Rights Commission to unveil it's historic timeline - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Civil Rights Commission to unveil it's historic timeline

Written by Jesse Coughlin
The Civil Rights Commission in Cedar Rapids has announced it's plans to unveil a traveling display of it's history.

The bright and educational display will feature the Commission's history since it's beginning in the 1960's, and continues up until the present day.

The historic timeline will be released at the Community Cultural Celebration and Expo in the public library at 11:00 a.m. on March 18. 

